Court stats for September

GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for September 2022.

There were 278 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in September 2022. The cases are broken down as follows: 46 criminal, 7 OMVIs, 133 other traffic and 92 civil cases. There were 292 cases terminated/disposed of in September 2022.

For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville, Ohio 45331. Telephone 937-547-7340.