Green Wave boys’ golf takes 10th in sectional tournament

SPRINGFIELD — The Greenville High School boys’ golf team saw their season end in the Division I Southwest Sectional Tournament at Reid Park Golf Club on Oct. 4.

Greenville finished 10th in the event with a team score of 384. Ethan Sunsdahl led the team with an 83. Sunsdahl did play in a playoff hole for the fourth individual spot to move on to districts. He lost to Ryan Bennett from Sidney on the first playoff hole.

Mason Shuttleworth shot a 99 and Aidan Honeyman shot an 100. Carson Good had a 102 and Bryce Blumenstock had a 109.

The Green Wave finish their season with a 5-9 record with a 3-6 conference record.

