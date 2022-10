GREENVILLE — Active Day/PCS will host a Halloween Dance on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Children’s Home-Bradford Road, Greenville. The dance will be held from 6-8 p.m. The cost is $3 for adults and children get in for free.

Prizes will be given for most original, funniest, and scariest costume. The DJ for the event is Troy Kammer.

Come and enjoy a spook filled night of fun.