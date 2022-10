Here are the scores from the volleyball games on Oct. 4:

Xenia defeated Greenville (3-2): 25-22, 15-25, 16-25, 25-17, 15-11

Ansonia defeated Franklin Monroe (3-1): 25-22, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24,

Arcanum defeated Tri-County North (3-0): 25-9, 25-8, 25-6

Dixie defeated Bradford (3-0): 25-13, 25-17, 25-19

Preble Shawnee defeated Mississinawa Valley (3-0): 25-20, 25-15, 25-16

Tri-Village defeated Twin Valley South (3-0): 25-15, 25-13, 25-10