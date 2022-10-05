Youth Pheasant Hunt is Nov. 12

NEWPORT — Darke County Pheasants Forever will be hosting the 21st annual youth pheasant hunt on Saturday, Nov. 12. This will be an excellent event for youth to enjoy a pheasant hunt, clay bird shooting, firearm safety and cleaning, game field dressing, wildlife habitat conservation, and other outdoor activities.

This event is sponsored by Darke County Pheasants Forever, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources – Division of Wildlife, The Wildlife Restoration Fund, and several local sponsors.

The purpose of the Youth Pheasant Hunt is to instill in young people a lifelong enthusiasm and respect for hunting. Providing a complete and realistic upland bird hunting experience, teach hunter safety and ethics and the importance of wildlife habitat conservation.

The event will be held at two locations concurrently, Deer Run, located at 5252 Stoker Road (about two miles southeast of Newport) in Shelby County or Schaefer Farm, located at 1540 New Garden Road (south of New Madison), New Paris.

Only youth 12-16 years of age the day of the hunt with proof of hunter safety course completion and a valid Ohio hunting license or an apprenticeship license are eligible to hunt.

All youth must have a guardian present with them. Applications must be received by Oct. 28. The application packet can be printed from the Darke County Pheasants Forever website http://www.darkecountypf675.org/events or found on our Facebook page.