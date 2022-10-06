AHS names Students of the Month

ARCANUM — Students of the Month for September from Arcanum High School are Aiden Psczulkoski and June Cooke.

Selections were made by the faculty on the basis of accountability, honesty, and service demonstrated at Arcanum High School. Aiden and June were nominated because of the accountability, honor, and service that they demonstrate at AHS.

Aiden was selected because of the accountability and leadership that he puts forth each. He strives to do his very best each day.

June was nominated because of the kindness to others that she demonstrates in class each day. She consistently is willing to help others in each of her classes.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s.