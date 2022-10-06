Submissions wanted for Salute to Veterans

GREENVILLE — The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird will once again be honoring veterans with a special edition in November.

Pictures of veterans from any era and current members of the military are being accepted.

Memories and stories from our veterans and their time in service will also be welcome.

Photographs with the person’s name, branch of service and years served or stories/memories can be sent to The Daily Advocate/Early Bird, c/o Veterans, 100 Washington Ave., Greenville, Ohio 45331 or email [email protected] (please include Salute to Veterans in the subject line).

Some of the past photographs are on file – call or email if you would like to have the information published in this year’s special section.

For more information or if you have questions, please contact Editor Ryan Berry at 937-569-4312.

The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Oct. 19, 5 p.m.