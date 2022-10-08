Hamptons celebrate 50 years

NEW PARIS — Ken and Sherry (Hughes) Hampton celebrate 50 years of marriage today, Oct. 8. They are high school Sweethearts from the National Trail class of 1971.

They were married Oct. 8, 1972, in New Paris where they still reside. They are the parents of Andi Hampton (Mike) of Leitchfield, Ky.; Molly Maxwell (Erik) of Dublin, Ohio; Allison Osborne(Reggie II) of New Paris; and Brad Hampton (Brittani) of New Madison. They have 13 grandchildren: Peyton, Drew, Katie, Madisyn, Alex, Will, Halle, Ashlynne, Jocelyn, Reggie III, Evelyn, Lilly, and Abby.

Ken and Sherry are enjoying retirement by spending time with their family and friends, attending classic car shows, and working around their farm raising chickens and gardening. The children and their families are hosting an Open House at their parents’ farm today Saturday, Oct. 8 from 2-4 p.m. with an anniversary cake adorned by their original wedding cake topper, and four flavors of Ullery’s Ice Cream.