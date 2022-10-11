Greenville girls’ soccer wins another road match; this time against West Carrollton

By Drew Terhall

WEST CARROLLTON — The Lady Wave soccer team has won back to back road games after a 4-1 win at West Carrollton High School.

Coach Dave Ernst knows this team can play some very good soccer to close out the season.

“I will say again that this team can compete with any team that we play. Sometimes we play up to the team’s level, sometimes down. We need to tighten some key things before our final two games and tournament time. I still believe in this team’s ability to play some very high level soccer. This a great group of young ladies, it is an honor and a pleasure to work with. It is nice to see some of the freshmen players coming into their own and getting the valuable experience on the field,” Ernst said.

Greenville went up 3-0 before West Carrollton could get a goal on the board. The Lady Wave added in another goal in the second half to get the 4-1 win.

Jayda Lyons had a big game with two goals and an assist. McKenzie Pressnall also chipped in a goal with an assist. Lillian Schwer scored a goal as well. Pressnall and Schwer each scored a goal in the team’s last match against Piqua.

Senior captain Lilly Lowe and Maddi Cook each tallied an assist to round out the box score.

Lowe said the team wants to end the season on a high note. The Lady Wave are now at a point where the team chemistry is leading them to some wins.

“Most teams play together their whole lives on club teams. Since we don’t have that developmental program in Greenville, a lot of us are starting to catch on to how each other plays a lot better. We’re just trying to put it all together before we have to leave,” she said.

Junior captain Kaelyn Gump said the realization of the season ending soon is starting to bring the best out of everyone.

“It’s all hitting us right now that it’s about to be the end of the season. For a lot of us, they’re not going to be playing with each other any longer. We’re playing with a lot more confidence,” Gump said.

Greenville will end with two home matches. They will host Sidney on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. They will end the season with senior day against Graham on Oct. 15 at 1:30 p.m.

