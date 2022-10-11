Quarter auction for Bucklew family

GREENVILLE —On Sept. 29, Karen Bucklew, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident. She was heavily involved in community activities, including Cub Scouts, Band Boosters and 4-H. Bucklew volunteered her time working with children as a 4-H advisor, and she worked hard with the Darke County Rabbit Committee to ensure that 4-H members had a memorable fair every year. Her presence in these activities will be greatly missed.

Bucklew leaves behind a family of her own, and it is our turn to give back as she did over the years.

On Sunday, Oct. 23, Darke County Rabbit Committee will be hosting a benefit quarter auction for Bucklew and her family. The quarter auction will take place in the Youth Building at the Darke County Fairgrounds. The doors will open at noon, and the auction will begin promptly at 1:30 p.m. The cost is for a paddle is $5. Concessions will be available with assistance from Winner’s Meats and the Cattleman’s grill.

If you have any questions or wish to donate towards the auction, please reach out to Holly Daugherty at (937) 564-0589, or Heidi May (937) 423-1729.