Vance, DeWine and Davidson at GOP event

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Party will host its annual GOP Hog Roast on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Darke County Fairgrounds in the Coliseum. The event starts at 3:30 p.m. and is free to the public.

This annual tradition is an important forecast for the November elections. This year, JD Vance, Governor DeWine, Congressman Davidson, Supreme Court Justices Sharon Kennedy, Pat Fischer and Pat DeWine, AG Yost, Auditor Faber, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, and Treasurer Sprague are all on the ballot and plan to attend. Local candidates will also be featured, including Angie King, Marshall Combs, Carol Ginn, Mark Whittaker, Travis Fliehman, and Hillary Holzapfel.

“Darke County is a critical piece of success to any state-wide campaign. Our voters are strong and loyal, and this event allows for candidates to communicate the message and vision for Ohio that Darke County voters want to hear,” stated Katie DeLand, Darke County Republican Party Executive Chair.

Tickets are encouraged, but not required, and can be obtained from any Republican elected official in Darke County. For more information regarding the Darke County Republican Party, please visit www.darkegop.org or email