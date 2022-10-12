Friends of Fort Jefferson to meet

GREENVILLE — The Friends of Fort Jefferson (FOFJ) will meet on Thursday, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m., in the Darke County Parks Office Meeting Room. The meeting is open to the public.

The agenda includes Caroline Petitjean, of Fort Greene Ville Daughters of the American Revolution, presenting a short historical presentation to discuss a new memorial marker honoring deceased soldiers at Fort Jefferson.

Also, information will be given related to Friends of Fort Jefferson metal detection survey to be held on FOFJ private property south of the fence adjacent to the state-owned Fort Jefferson property. The public is encouraged to attend and ask questions. Weather permitting, the two-day survey will be Oct. 28-29.