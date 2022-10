Greenville Sportsmanship award winners from week of Sept. 26

Here are the Maid-Rite Sportsmanship award winners from Greenville Athletics.

Week of Sept. 26, 2022

JR. HIGH CROSS COUNTRY – Samantha Elam

7TH GRADE FOOTBALL – Evan Willman

8TH GRADE FOOTBALL – Isaac Kerg

JR. HIGH VOLLEYBALL – Aubrey Baumgardner

JR. HIGH CHEERLEADING – Addison Fine

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL – Lily Brubaker

GIRLS SOCCER – Isabella Ornelas

BOYS SOCCER – Asher Garber

GIRLS TENNIS – Maddie Lance

GIRLS GOLF – Vera Cox

BOYS GOLF – Ethan Jones

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY – Katelyn Conway

VARSITY FOOTBALL – Nolan Ellis

RESERVE FOOTBALL – Cameron Preece

FRESHMAN FOOTBALL – Ayden McMullen

HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADING – Cheyenne Seas