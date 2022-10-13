Cancer Association plans fundraiser

GREENVILLE — Cancer Association of Darke County is holding a fundraiser and will be selling pizzas, cookies, tenderloins and pretzels. The proceeds of this fundraiser will be used to help Darke County cancer patients. Your help is needed to make this successful in order to continue to support local residents who are battling a difficult illness.

This fundraiser will not only help cancer patients, but will give you some great food in the process.

Pizzas two-pack are available for $15, Milk and White Chocolate Cookies $10 for 24, Big Tenderloins $12 for 4, regular pretzels $18 for 12 and Jalapeno $18 for 12.

The deadline to get the orders processed is Oct. 21. The pickup date is on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Radiant Lighthouse Church, 5256 Sebring Warner Road, just off US Route 127, Greenville.

When you go to pick up your order, go back the drive at the top of the hill, and just continue driving straight back to the building (not the church building) on the left.

If interested, call the office at 937-548-9960 or email [email protected] for specific details.