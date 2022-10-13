Lady Wave Soccer falls to Sidney at Harmon Field

By Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — Greenville High School girls’ soccer lost at home to Sidney High School, 10-1 on Oct. 12. It was the Lady Wave’s last regular season conference match of the season.

Head Coach Dave Ernst said the team was a bit shell shocked in the first half. After regrouping during the half, they came out with more confidence.

“Halftime, they had a little motivational speak from their coach and they changed their attitude a little bit. They played hard and with great energy in the second half,” Ernst said. “Sidney is a top two team in the MVL, and that’s fine. We play with class, we play with effort. That’s what Green Wave soccer is about.”

Greenville was down 4-0 in the first half. Sidney created some scoring chances from their corner kicks and were able to get loose on some breakaways.

The Lady Wave had some chances during the first half, but couldn’t get any real pressure going in front of the net. They started to pressure the Sidney goalie a bit in the second half.

Down 8-0 in the second half, Greenville drew a penalty inside the box. Senior Lilly Lowe took the penalty kick and buried it for Greenville’s first goal.

Sidney scored twice within the last few minutes to cement their win.

Greenville will end the regular season at home against Graham High School on Oct. 15 at 1:30 p.m. Obviously, Ernst would love to see the team get a win. At the very least, he wants to see his team go out and compete for a win.

“I am one of the most competitive people you will meet. But, I will take effort and desire more than anything else,” Ernst said.

