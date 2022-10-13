St. Rep. Manchester advocates for veterans

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — State Representative Susan Manchester granted $98,600 to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7262.

Members of the VFW, Susan Manchester, and the owner and crew of GMT Roofing were present to witness the new room in all its glory shining brightly atop the VFW building on Wednesday afternoon. Members of the VFW were “truly pretty surprised” when their grant got approved.

“If we didn’t get the legislation approved, we couldn’t have done it ourselves, and the roof wouldn’t have been fixed,” Quartermaster Don Dietrich said

Gabe Tamplan the owner of GMT Roofing said the original roof was roughly 15 to 20 years old and was in desperate need of an upgrade. When they got the call, GMT Roofing was honored to be asked to perform the service for the veterans.

“It was exciting. To get the opportunity to be able to help was awesome. Sr. Vice Commander Shannon Fritz was in charge of getting a lot of the paperwork done, and we are honored that he asked us to be a part of the process,” Tamplan said.

Commander Matt Carter spoke to Representative Manchester, thanking her for graciously accepting their application for the grant in order to fix the roof stating “it is good to know there is still support out there for veterans.”

Manchester responded by saying it is nice to see the finished project and it is good to be able to advocate for the veterans. She believes the taxpayers dollars should be brought back into the community, especially to those who fought hard to give us the freedoms we have today.

“We have to be very serious with the way that we spend our taxpayer dollars, but I feel projects like this are so vital to the community and is a good way of giving back.” St. Rep. Manchester said.

The VFW hall is not only utilized by veterans, but by community members as bingo, dances, dinners, and other special events are hosted there. The building is a safe place for those who have served to go to relax and unwind, and with post members within the VFW who give so much to the community, it is important they are recognized and supported for their time and efforts.

“Our veterans serve our country and give us their all. I feel it is the least that we can do to give back,” Manchester said.

She said she believes giving to the veterans is an easy thing to do, and advocating “is the least we can do to help the veterans.”

