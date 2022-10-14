Kenna Jenkinson ends Greenville career at districts

By Drew Terhall

SPRINGBORO — Greenville High School senior Kenna Jenkinson ends her Greenville career at Heatherwoode Golf Club on Oct. 12 in the Division I Southwest District Tournament.

She finished tied for 16th in the field with an 81. She went to the State Tournament her sophomore and junior year. Unfortunately, she couldn’t clinch one of the three spots for the states.

Jenkinson will leave Greenville with her name littered in the record books. During her career, she set the lowest nine-hole score with a 33. She set the lowest 18-hole score with a 69. Jenkinson set the lowest nine-hole average score with a 37.22. She was also a part of the team that set lowest team score for 18 holes with a 343.

“I am very proud of Kenna and the way she handled herself today. Kenna kept her mental toughness and continued to work hard. Kenna has worked hard all four years and has been an inspiration to the other team members,” head coach Tracy Haines said.

