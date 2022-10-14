TROY — Registration is underway for the Miami County Master Gardener Volunteer Intern Training. Volunteers are not required to have gardening skills or knowledge – just a passion for learning about gardening and sharing this knowledge with others.

Classes will be held on Thursdays, Jan. 19-March 23, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the OSU Extension Office, 510 W. Water St., Troy. The class fee is $200. The deadline for registration is Oct. 28.

For more information, visit go.osu.edu/miamimgv or email Amanda Bennett at [email protected]