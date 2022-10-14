Veterans program in West Milton

WEST MILTON — The annual Veterans Day program honoring all veterans (not just Union Township) and their families will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton. The 24 retired banners will be on display and will be presented to their families following the program.

A special video will be shared to go along with the stories submitted for each veteran featured. An interesting program is planned featuring Reck Carpenter and Mike Blackwell as the main speakers. Both are officers from the American Legion 3rd District of Ohio.

There will be a light lunch provided following the program. For more information, call Nancy at 937-698-9967.