Howes celebrate 50 years

ROSSBURG — Danny and Bonita Howe, of Rossburg, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a Mass of Blessing at 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 23 at Saint Bernard Church in Burkettsville. An open house celebration will follow from 1-4 p.m. at 662 Woodland Ave., St. Henry.

Danny Howe and the former Bonita Siefring were married on Oct. 28, 1972 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sharpsburg. The Rev. Marcellus Fortman married them.

The couple has three children, listed with their spouses: Jeffrey and Susan (Evers), St. Henry; Christopher and Sarah (Adams), St. Marys; and Kevin and Betsy (Kopin), St. Henry. They also have 11 grandchildren.