Long-Term Care on the docket at Greenville Public Library

GREENVILLE — Nikki Nealeigh, Master Care Partner with Electronic Caregiver, and Brenda Walters, Community Liaison at Lovett and House, Co., LPA, will team up on Thursday, Oct. 27 for the program, Creating a Long-Term Care Plan that Works for You.

Beginning at 10 a.m. in the Greenville Public Library third floor conference room, Nealeigh and Walters will cover many important topics including:

· Legal documents needed to prepare for a medical crisis

· Financial options available to ensure you get to live where you choose

· How to plan for long-term health care

· How to qualify for government assistance earlier

· How to ensure your health care wishes are carried out

· Why it’s important to take steps now with new Medicaid laws

· How to legally protect your assets so your estate will pass to your family intact.

This is a free event and registration is not required. For more information, call the library at (937) 548-3915.