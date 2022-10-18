MV BoE recognizes students with highest state test scores, approves trips, plans auction

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley Local Board of Education met for a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in the Board Office Conference Room at 7 p.m. Minutes from Sep. 12 were approved. There was no public participation.

Presentation to the Board:

Third grade students who met their improvement goal for English language arts from fall 2021 to spring 2022 were recognized as were the following students who achieved Highest Test Score on Ohio’s State Test (Spring 2022): Chevelle Crank, third grade English language arts; Sarah Bergman, third grade mathematics; Kaylie Miller, fourth grade English language arts and mathematics; Elijah McKeeth, fifth grade English language arts and mathematics; Keaton Rammel, fifth grade science; Aiden Joash, sixth grade English language arts; Wes Miller, sixth grade mathematics; and Hayden Holdeman, sixth grade mathematics.

Elementary Report

Elementary staff were recognized for earning a 4-star rating on accountability measure of state report card. This rating indicates there was “significant evidence that the school exceeded student growth expectations” and is based off of the value added scores from the state tests. Congratulations to Mrs. Schellhase, Mrs. Birt, and Mrs. Nagel for earning a “light blue effectiveness level,” which means there was “moderate evidence that the group exceeded the expected growth,” and Mrs. Schlater, Mrs. Neargarder, Mrs. Hunt, and Mrs. Hopkins for earning a “green effectiveness level,” which means there was “evidence that the group met expected growth.”

Recent Events:

Students who completed 12 or more iReady lessons over the summer earned an ice cream party. The more lessons students completed, the more ice cream and toppings they received. Forty-one students complete 12 or more lessons and earned this reward.

Upcoming Events:

Third grade students will take Fall ELA Air Test on Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Halloween parties for grades K – 4 will be held Friday, Oct. 28. There will be no costume parade; however, each grade level is choosing a dress up theme for the day. The costume parade should be back next year in combination with a fall-themed, after-school family event.

Fall Book Fair will take place during the week of Parent/Teacher Conferences: Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 3.

On Nov. 18, students with perfect attendance will participate in the first ever, quarterly Incentive Trip. For this “trip,” students will get a snack and 40 minutes in the gym to jump in two different bounce houses. Our Quarter 2 trip will be to the bowling alley and will be for students who have perfect attendance and good behavior, Quarter 3 will be to the skating rink for students who meet two of the four criteria (perfect attendance, good behavior, reading growth goal, and/or math growth goal), and Quarter 4 will be a trip to the park for students who meet three out of the four previously-mentioned criteria.

JH/HS Report

Homecoming Week 2022 was Western-themed, “In The Valley.” Senior Court: Sierra Grim, Xochitl Lozano-Licona, Krista Miller, Lilly Severance, Ava Stump, Drew Anguiano, Connor Shimp, AJ Waymire, Judah Ben Winchester, and Troy Woodbury. Junior Class Representatives: Ingrid Ojeda-Avilez and Landen Marcum. Sophomore Class Representatives: Harley Hanes and Daniel Hartzell. Freshman Class Representatives: Allyson Waymire and Wyatt Stump. Congratulations to Troy Woodbury and Sierra Grim for being crowned King and Queen.

FFA Fall Fair:

The 53rd Annual Mississinawa Valley FFA Fall Fair took place on Thursday, Oct. 6. Over 2,000 meals were served. The drive-through line served 400 vehicles in a span of three hours. Thanks to Mrs. Hartzell, Mrs. G. Bergman, and all the students who made the event a success.

National Manufacturing Day was Friday, Oct. 7. To mark the occasion, all Darke County Schools participated in activities coordinated by Darke County Economic Development. Over 40 sophomores as well as five chaperones toured the Midmark Corporation manufacturing facility in Versailles. Midmark makes medical, dental, and veterinary products and provides related services. The primary objective of the tour was to help our students understand and learn about products being manufactured in the region and to learn about potential careers.

Upcoming Events:

Friday, Oct. 21: Football vs Ansonia (Senior Night)

Saturday, Oct. 22: Fall Craft Show

Friday, Oct. 28: Junior High Fall Dance

Tuesday, Nov. 1: Eighth Grade Trip to Philadelphia departs at 9 p.m. (through Friday, Nov. 4)

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Parent/Teacher Conferences 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3: Parent/Teacher Conferences 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4: WORK DAY – NO SCHOOL

Monday, Dec. 12: JH/HS Band/Choir Winter Concert

Athletics Report

Important Events/Information:

Ansonia, Oct. 21 (Senior Night for ALL Fall Sports Athletes/Pink Out)

Conference Selection meeting, Oct. 16 at Arcanum

Four girls currently top 10 in the WOAC for PR’s Districts, Oct. 22 at Cedarville University

Golf: Aron Hunt – Qualified for Districts (83 at Sectionals and 102 at Districts); Awarded WOAC Special Mention

JV/Varsity Volleyball: SEVERAL conference statistic leaders (www.woacsports.com)

Sectional Tournament, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Troy High School

JV/HS Dance: Second Annual Mississinawa Valley Cheer and Dance Competition, Oct. 23

District Report

An update on the sign was given; should be working before the next meeting.

Mr. Stachler asked about the retention pond and options.

The Treasurer presented the financial reports for the month of September 2022 and Superintendent recommendations were approved. District substitutes, FMLA request, and Masters+20 salary change were approved.

The MD class and eighth grade field trips were approved by the Board.

HR requests were approved, including: approval of Saturday School/Administrative Detention Supervisor for the 2022-2023 school year at a rate of $14.00 per hour; resignation of JV Girls’ Basketball Coach effective immediately; co-curricular contracts seventh grade Boys’ Basketball Coach and JV Girls’ Basketball Coach as well as a volunteer with the HS Girls’ Basketball program for the 2022-2023 school year.

New Business:

There will be an auction for the weight room equipment on Nov. 19, 2022. Mr. Jeff Slyder will be the auctioneer.

No old business, committee reports, nor board member reports.

Items Presented for Board Information:

Parent/Teacher Conferences – Nov. 2 and 3 from 1:30 to 7 p.m. (including two-hour early dismissals)

Thanksgiving Break – Nov. 23 to 25

Board adjourned to executive session at 7:57 p.m. for the purpose of discussing personnel employment.