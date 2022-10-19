Hotel Versailles earns gold

VERSAILLES — Newly built, modern, luxury retreat, Hotel Versailles, has just won gold in this year’s Travel Weekly Magellan Awards. Recognized for Overall-Upscale Hotel/Resort, this prestigious honor commemorates the outstanding achievements of its winners. The official list of winners will be announced in Travel Weekly’s spotlight section in the November issue.

The 2022 Magellan Awards honor outstanding design, marketing and services in the following segments: Airlines and Airports, Cruise Lines, Ground Transportation, Hospitality, Online Travel Services, Travel Destinations, Travel Advisors and Tour Operators. Judges received entries from top travel organizations and professionals worldwide and the quality of the work was outstanding. Being selected a Magellan Award Winner is a tremendous achievement and proves you represent a high standard of excellence within the travel industry.

According to Mary Pat Sullivan, senior vice president of marketing for Travel Weekly and the Northstar Travel Group, “As we set forth to get our industry back on track and position ourselves for an incredible future, it has been so exciting to watch all the creative minds develop new programs; create inventive and engaging marketing strategies; and set out initiatives to expand their audience and welcome travelers back.”

Opened in May 2022, Hotel Versailles is located in the heart of downtown Versailles. With a “heritage meets hospitality” mentality, the hotel offers a refreshing perspective on a site that holds over 150 years of hospitality history, as hotels have occupied the plot since 1865. A destination unto itself, the upscale, boutique property is the only full-service boutique hotel in central Ohio and features 30 spacious, well-appointed guestrooms and suites; celebrated chef Aaron Allen’s seasonally driven restaurant Silas; and ample meeting and event space for up to 200 guests in the 1819 Room

“We are honored to be recognized for such an achievement and attribute our short-term success to our staff, who work tirelessly to make every guest’s experience unique and memorable,” says Managing Director, Jack Olshan. “We also couldn’t have this beautiful property without the support of our parent organization, Midmark Corporation, the Eiting Family and our community. The hotel and its incredible team are excited to celebrate this accolade and can’t wait to welcome guests in to see what all the buzz is about.”

Along with Hotel Versailles, other well-deserving organizations won gold and silver in categories ranging in the travel space. A complete list of this year’s winners can be found at www.travelweeklyawards.com/winners/.

Follow @HotelVersaillesOhio on Instagram and Facebook for news and updates. For more information and to make reservations, visit hotelversaillesohio.com or call 937-526-3020.