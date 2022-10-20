Greenville volleyball drops playoff game in four sets

By Drew Terhall

CENTERVILLE — The Lady Wave volleyball team had their season ended by Wayne High School on Oct. 19 in the first round of the Southwest Division I Sectional Tournament at Centerville High School.

Greenville lost the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-21. They were close, but couldn’t find the final push to get an early set win.

They won the third set, 25-18, before dropping the fourth set, 25-14.

Two players end the season with their names in the record books. Freshman Kindyl Peltz had two serving aces in the game. She finished with a school record 65 aces this season.

Sophomore Shyanne Gibboney had 31 digs in the game. She broke the school record for digs in a season with 480.

Greenville ends their 2022 season 9-14 with an 8-10 conference record. The team will lose five seniors for next season, but they still have a lot of key players returning next season.

