Wright State is a top university for Gilman scholars

DAYTON — Wright State University was ranked as a top college with Gilman scholars by the U.S. Department of State for 2020-2021, taking first place in the medium-sized college category.

The goal of the Gilman International Scholarship Program is to broaden the U.S. student population that studies and interns abroad by providing scholarships to outstanding undergraduates who, due to financial constraints, might not otherwise participate.

“Wright State University makes it a priority to provide accessible study abroad and international internship opportunities for every student,” said President Sue Edwards, Ph.D. “We are especially proud of the collaborative efforts of our University Center for International Education and Office of Disability Services to expand education abroad experiences for students with disabilities. Wright State’s strong participation in the Gilman Scholarship program is a testament to our students’ desire to enhance their education with life-changing learning experiences around the world.”

Since the program’s establishment in 2001, more than 1,300 U.S. institutions have sent more than 36,000 Gilman scholars to 160 countries around the globe.

“We have had over 30 recipients of the Gilman Scholarship since we began workshops and proactive advising of students in 2018,” said Michelle Streeter-Ferrari, director of the University Center for International Education (UCIE). “This effort has been led by Joy Wanderi, associate director in the University Center for International Education, and executed by our study abroad team. Receiving this top recognition for the years of the COVID-19 pandemic speaks volumes to the resilience of our Wright State students to adapt to changing circumstances and still pursue their dreams of an international education.”

Wanderi said it is important that students know the Gilman Scholarship is available and that UCIE will work with them to help navigate the application process.

“Gilman is an important scholarship and has allowed our Pell-eligible students to experience the world and put them on the map,” she said. “It takes effort and writing winning essays is challenging. However, we work closely with our students to help them showcase their best work. We are super proud of our students.”

Students can learn more about the scholarship and study abroad opportunities at the International Education Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Union Atrium.

The next deadline to apply for the Gillman Scholarship is March 7, 2023. Interested students should contact the Wright State study abroad team at [email protected] or visit studyabroad.wright.edu to learn more about study abroad opportunities and funding through Gilman and other programs.