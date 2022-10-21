Ansonia football co-WOAC champs after win over MV

By Drew Terhall

UNION CITY — Ansonia High School football is now co-WOAC champions after rolling through Mississinawa Valley High School, 56-24. They share the title with Tri-Village High School as both are 9-1 won the season with one conference loss.

“Can’t say enough about our seniors, our team, their parents, the fans that we had and our coaching staff. It’s been a great year. We’ve been putting in work since June and the guys deserve it,” head coach Adam Hall said.

Ansonia ran out to a 34-0 lead after the first quarter. On the first play of the game, senior Exzaviar Moody ran for a 58-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 8-0. Moody ran for a total of four touchdowns in the game, all in the first quarter.

Hall said his team knew they needed to get to a fast start. Moody did just that for the team.

“We just executed. We weren’t trying to do too much, we just did what we had to do and hit some big plays. When Moody is running the ball, it’s easy to get to a fast start,” Hall said.

After that, Ansonia brought in some of their younger players and tried out different things offensively. Senior quarterback Ian Schmitmeyer had a 15-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Ethan Reichert. Sophomore Zane Henderson had two rushing touchdowns in the first half.

Along with a safety, Ansonia had a 56-8 lead at halftime. Moody also added in an interception to his stat line.

The Blackhawks scored on three passing touchdowns by junior quarterback Chastan Daniels. Junior Dylan Wehrkamp had caught all three of Daniels’ touchdowns.

Wehrkamp only scored on big plays. He had touchdown receptions of 58, 53 and 45 yards. He is now in the record books with the most touchdown recpetions in Mississinawa Valley history with eight receiving touchdowns on the season.

Senior Matt Pisano also played his way into the record books during the game. He now owns the record for most receiving yards in a season. The previous record was 599 yards. Pisano entered the game with 577 yards receiving.

The Blackhawks will have to wait until 2023 to get back onto the field after ending this season 1-9. For Ansonia, they will more than likely be the one seed in their region for Division VII.

Hall said his team is ready to compete against the other tough teams from their division.

“It’s going to be a challenge. That’s okay, that’s good for us. We want to do as well as we can,” Hall said.

