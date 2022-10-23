CareFlight called to rollover crash

ARCANUM — On Oct. 23, at approximately 7:56 a.m., the Darke Sheriff’s Office along with Arcanum Rescue, Arcanum Fire, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 7400 block of Hogpath Road in reference to a single vehicle rollover accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Ashley Phillabaum, 27, of West Manchester, was traveling west bound on Hogpath Road in the 7400 block. Ms. Phillabaum failed to maintain control of her vehicle traveling off the right side of the roadway, over correcting then traveling off the left side of the roadway. Her vehicle rolled before coming to rest in a field. Ms. Phillabaum was ejected from her vehicle. She was treated at the scene by Arcanum Rescue and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.