Edison Foundation recognizes scholarship recipients

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College recognized over 140 students during its annual scholarship celebration on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Piqua Campus. The event provides recipients with the opportunity to meet the patrons that made their scholarships available.

“A few years ago, we added the word ‘celebration’ to the title of this gathering, because we wanted to highlight that this is a joyous occasion, and we want to give the opportunity for the recipients to get to know the donors,” said Dr. Rick Hanes, VP of Advancement, Strategic Planning, & Partnerships and Executive Director of The Edison Foundation.

During the welcome, Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson said, “The students here this evening are the best of the best. During this particular time and what we’re dealing with, they rise above the challenges. They have not only continued, but they have excelled.”

President Designate Chris Spradlin added, “I want to say thank you to all of you here tonight—the scholarship recipients, and especially to our donors for what you’ve given to our students and what you’re investing in them. You’re investing in their hopes, dreams, and aspirations.”

J. Kathryn Lukey, Chair of The Edison Foundation, also spoke during the event.

“I feel heartfelt feelings toward the scholarship recipients, because I know that they’ve worked very hard,” Lukey said.

Addressing the recipients, she continued, “You’re beginning a journey that will bring great satisfaction to your life. I’m so proud of you. To be a scholarship recipient reveals an understanding of how hard work will bring benefits.”

Made possible by The Edison Foundation; Edison State; and various organizations, businesses, and foundations, recipients honored were awarded a total of over $320,000 in academic and need-based scholarships. Scholarships awarded will aid students in their pursuit of higher education at Edison State.

The Edison State scholarship application for the 2023–2024 academic year will be available beginning November 1, 2022. To be considered for one of over 35 available scholarships, the scholarship application, along with all appropriate documentation, must be submitted by March 1, 2023.

Since its inception in 1993, The Edison Foundation has awarded over $2 million in student assistance through scholarships. For more information about available scholarship opportunities, visit www.edisonohio.edu/ScholarshipApps.