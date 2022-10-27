Club hosts former Ohio Poet of the Year

PIQUA — How do authors dig up the dead and give voice to them in poetry that leaves readers shivering, afraid to leave their homes after dark, and asking questions? Join the Edison State Community College Creative Writing Club as they host former Ohio Poet of the Year Myrna Stone, who will reveal how she achieves this amazing feat. Edison State students, faculty, and staff, as well as community members, are invited to the event, which will be held at 3 p.m. on Nov. 3, in Room 406 at the Piqua Campus.

Stone, of Greenville, has published six full-length books, has been awarded three Ohio Arts Council Individual Excellence in Poetry awards, and has lectured at the Antioch Writers’ Workshops. Her list of honors is lengthy, and her poetry has been published widely in journals. Her most recent book, “The Resurrectionist’s Diary,” was published in 2021 and is available on Amazon. The question is as follows: Whom does Stone resurrect for her readers, why does she choose them, and how does she do it?

If you have questions or would like more information about the event, email Creative Writing Club President August Evans at [email protected] or Club Advisor Dr. Vivian Blevins at [email protected]