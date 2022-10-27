Commissioners dicuss contract agreements

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met to dicuss contract agreements.

In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, in the amount of the General Fund there are $106,508.96; outside funds: $104,297.49; for a grand total of $210,806.45; were approved for payment.

Transfer of appropriations for the Darke County Engineer, Darke County Ditch Maintenance, and Darke County Airport were approved. The Darke County Engineer transferred $2,000 to increase phone allotment. The Darke County Ditch Maintenance transferred $589.90 to cover term vacation for ditch maintenance employee. The Darke County Airport transferred $500 for vehicle maintenance.

An expense request for the Darke County Juvenile Court Judge Jason Aslinger was approved. Aslinger will be attending the 2022 Ohio Association of Juvenile Courts Judges Winter meeting in Columbus at the end of November. The estimated total for the meeting is $440.

Also approved was an expense request for the Sheriff Department for three to go to the Flex Midwest User Group Class Educational Conference in Illinois, Nov. 8 – 10. Estimated total for the meeting is $1,64.40.

A wastewater treatment agreement between the Palestine-Hollansburg Joint Sewer District and the Darke County Board of Commissioners was approved for the employment of an operator.

“We started this project discussion in Aug. 2017, and they are finally in the construction phase,” Aultman said.

He said most of the project was paid for out of Ohio Clean Water funds and districts. Originally the county was going to put in a portion towards this project, but instead funding from the Ohio Department of Development was able to be obtained.

“Now we just need somebody to run it. We run other departments in the county for monitored wastewater and treatment. We just check the water, rain, chemicals, and other stuff for testing, and this agreement is about hiring our county employee to do the work for them,” Aultman said.

The agreement was approved to move forward. The contract will extend for a term of five years from the date of the initial treatment of any wastewater as shown by the first bill submitted by Darke County.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

