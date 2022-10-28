Tigers advance to second round after 67-0 win

ANSONIA — Ansonia easily made it past the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Division VII Region 28 playoff game with a 67-0 victory over the Hawks of Cincinnati Riverview East Academy.

The Hawks couldn’t get anything going on offense and didn’t get any first downs in the first half. The Tigers could not be stopped.

Keegan Weis scored twice, once on a two yard run and again on a five-yard touchdown pass. Weiss also had an interception that led to points.

Exzaviar Moody did what he’s done all season long and ran the ball well for the Tigers. He also put up three touchdowns for Ansonia, including runs of 11, 17 and three-yards.

Garrett Stammen took the ball in for a score following the interception by Weiss.

Trevor Hemmerich got in the endzone on a pass from Ian Schmitmeyer and Wyatt Spencer scored after an interception by Kadyn Edwards at the end of the first half.

The Tigers also got points off of a safety on an Ethan Reichert tackle in the endzone.

Ansonia went into the break with a 61-0 lead.

The Hawks agreed to a running clock at the end of the first half and also agreed to shorten the quarters in the second half. Instead of 12 minutes on the clock for each quarter, the Tigers and Hawks agreed to play 16 more minutes with a running clock to finish the game.

Ansonia put its JV in to finish the game and with time ticking away, the junior varsity’s Zane Henderson crossed the goal line. The Tigers chose not to go for the extra point and the clock ran out while the Hawk’s attended to an injured player.

Coach Adam Hall called the win a total team effort but understands they will need to clean up their play as they advance in the playoffs. The Tigers had a fumble on a kickoff return and a holding call took points off the board. Coach Hall said, “We made some mistakes early on. We were not as smooth as we are all the time. We got it ironed out. Halfway through the first quarter on, we were rolling pretty good. Defense played great tonight.”

Coach Hall didn’t know he would be playing Springfield Catholic Central (SCC) when his game was over but understood whoever his opponent is it is going to be more challenging. “We know it will be a tougher game. It will be a challenge for us and we know we’ve got to get ready for it.” SCC, the eight seed, knocked of St. Bernard – Elmwood Place, the nine seed, 33-0.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected]