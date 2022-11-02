Greenville FFA attends National Convention

GREENVILLE — The Greenville FFA Chapter attended the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. on Oct. 27. The Greenville Chapter brought 16 members along with two chaperons and our bus driver.

FFA members who attended National FFA Convention were able to hear the keynote speaker, Tamika Catchings, tell her story and inspire chapters across the nation to “Be Bold.” They also had the opportunity to listen to the National FFA Secretary, Jackson Sylvester, give his final retiring address. Between the two sessions, members attended the National FFA Career Show where they could visit colleges, Agri Businesses, and other booths. Many booths had hands on activities like welding, trivia contests, science experiments, and other fun activities.

After the second session ended, they went to Hunter’s Honey Farm in Martinsville, Ind. When they toured the honey farm, they were able to hold a frame of honeycomb packed with worker bees, see the process in which honey was made, and each member got to make their own little jar of honey to take home with them.

The day ended with dinner at Culver’s and a two-hour drive home filled with lots of singing and laughs. The chapter would like to thank Maria Hicks and Kat Unger for being amazing chaperones and their bus driver Pat Foley for driving them around from 4:30 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. They would also like to thank Greenville FFA Alumni & Supporters for giving each member that attended money to pay for dinner. They are beyond thankful for the support they have to be able to be a part of the National FFA Convention.

The members who attended the 95th National FFA Convention included Sarah Savoy, Kamryn Hupman, Alannah Sullivan, Cali Harter, Jayden Hicks, Marissa Hicks, Kyrie Unger, Natalee Willis, Libby Harter, Hannah Savoy, Taylor Trissel, Troy Lavy, Allison Francis, Mason Hangen, Owen Shaffer, and Bo Melton. As the Greenville FFA Chapter, they are thankful for the experience and are proud to wear our blue and gold.