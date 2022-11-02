Local Briefs

Neave Twp. Trustees meet

GREENVILLE — Neave Township Trustees next regular meetings will be on Monday, November 28 and Monday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m.

The Neave Township Trustees year end meeting will be on Dec. 19 and request that year end 2022 transactions such as bills and any other business be conducted at that time.

The Public is invited to the Neave Township meetings. Trustees Walter Wiant, Keith Godown and Ty House and Fiscal Officer Diane Delaplane may be contacted for further information.

Board of Elections to meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Elections board members will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 6 a.m., for an Election Day meeting and at 9 a.m. for the November regular meeting. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.

Village of Arcanum meetings

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host the following public meetings at 309 South Albright St.:

Park & Recreation – Sub-Committee – Thursday, Nov. 3, 5:30 p.m.

Village Council Meeting – Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

Service & Leisure Committee – Thursday, Nov. 10, 5 p.m.

Village Council Meeting – Tuesday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m.