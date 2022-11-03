Greenville Band of Pride delivers excellence at State

GREENVILLE — On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Greenville Band of Pride (GBOP) traveled to Piqua for the OMEA State Marching Band Finals where they performed their competition show titled “Imagine,” a portrayal of peace, love, and happiness. The band scored an Excellent (II) rating at its second state performance in as many years.

Under the direction of Carl Phlipot, now in his second year at Greenville High School, the band has soared to new heights. Direction assistance from Joey Jacobs and Megan Bell, percussion instruction from Nick Baird, and colorguard coordination by Kylie Robinson and Hannah Webb round out the stellar GBOP team.

After a successful start to the season, the Band of Pride achieved a Superior (I) rating at the Tecumseh contest on Oct. 22, qualifying them for the State Finals. On that exceptional night, Greenville placed second in Class A. Even more impressively, the Band of Pride was awarded the honor of Best Overall Music out of 17 competing bands, highlighting their exceptional musical ability and technique.

Phlipot highlighted this recognition as his greatest surprise of 2022. “We work hundreds of hours during the season, and earning Best Music gives us something to reflect on as one of the top bands in Ohio,” Phlipot said.

Time and again, Phlipot placed emphasis on the students’ hard work, saying, “I couldn’t be prouder of the students!” Although he explained rising to the level of state competition was part of his long-term goal when joining Greenville two years ago, Phlipot admitted being very impressed by how quickly the band has progressed. When asked for his secret, Phlipot said, “It all comes down to the students’ want, their desire, to do well.”

Students and parents alike have reported a great fondness for Phlipot, and their commitment to him and to the marching band program certainly shows. Phlipot made a conscious decision to ratchet up the challenge this year, taking a “huge step up in visual design and a step up in musical complexity.” He explained the students had done such a great job his first year that he felt confident they were up to the challenge.

Phlipot credits his great rapport with the students and the connection they all share as key to getting their “buy in.” His plan is to “slowly keep upping the game,” ever challenging the students to progress in both their playing and marching abilities.

After a well-deserved respite, Phlipot will be back at in late December or early January, searching for inspiration for their next show. He looks for a “cool” idea, one that is different and unique and also fits the needs and abilities of his students. Phlipot takes pride in designing a custom show for the Greenville band each year. After creating a theme and the corresponding musical and visual ideas, music arrangers and drill writers help develop a fully original show for the Band of Pride. In this year’s “Imagine” show, inspiration was gleaned from John Lennon’s song of the same name as well as “Pure Imagination” from the movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory;” however, GBOP’s original music was composed exclusively for them by Carl Soucek.

In closing, Phlipot expressed deep gratitude to the Greenville Instrumental Music Boosters for all their support. From preparing band dinners before competitions to building props and providing transportation (and everything in between), he said the Greenville Band of Pride’s success would not be possible without them.

