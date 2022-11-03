Greenville honors fall sport athletes

GREENVILLE — Greenville High School athletics honored their student athletes from fall sports on Nov. 2 with an awards ceremony at the high school. Head coaches had a chance to speak about the season they had and highlight team and player accomplishments.

The ceremony was about honoring the sacrifices the student athletes make for the sports they love. It was also a chance to thank everybody involved with the department. Athletic Director Aaron Shaffer thanked everyone from the head coaches, to the parents, to the bus drivers and everyone in between. It takes a dedicated group of people to make the student’s season memorable.

Each sport had a chance to introduce their roster and speak on their season. They then went to different areas of the school to hand out individual awards to the student athletes.

The football/competition cheerleading team, led by Tiffany Labig, finished second in the MVL Cheerleading Championship. The competition team has also finished first and second in their various competitions during the season. Sophomores Caitlin Moore and Isabella Gulley both made the All-MVL First Team along with junior Kaitlyn Byrum. Sophomore Hailey Finlay and junior Kailyn Stahl both made the Second Team. Keely Labig was an honorable mention.

Head Coach Bart Schmitz took time to thank his coaches from the middle school level all the way up to the varsity level. Schmitz said for the first time in years, Greenville was able to play five to six freshman football games. He also shared who made the All-MVL football teams. Seniors Ty Bush, Ryan Crampton and Carson Beach made All-MVL Second Team. Bush was named as an offensive lineman, Crampton named as a linebacker and Beach as a defensive back. Senior AJ Shaffer made it to the All-MVL First Team as an offensive lineman. Senior Brock Short also made it to the First Team as a running back and was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Short finished the year with a bunch of school records. He finished with 2,118 rushing yards this season, 3,745 career rushing yards, 44 career touchdowns and 264 career points. Junior offensive lineman Chase Drew and junior defensive back Jack Royer both were honorable mentions.

Volleyball also had a bunch of school records being broken by their players. Led by head coach Michelle Hardesty, four players broke five different school records. Sophomore libero Shyanne Gibboney had the most digs in a single match in Greenville history with 41 against Fairborn. She also owns the record for most digs in a season with 480. Sophomore Brooke Schmidt broke the record for most kills in a single match with 22 against Stebbins. She matched that record a few more times as she led the MVL in kills with 268. Freshman Kindyl Peltz had the most service aces in a season in school history with 67. Peltz also made First Team District 9 for the volleyball playoffs. Freshman Kyndall Burke holds the record for most service aces in a single match with 10.

Boys’ golf, led by Brian Stickel, had a better year than their record indicates. They were in a lot of close matches and were able to have a JV team gain experience this season. Junior Ethan Sunsdahl was named to the All-MVL First Team while senior Mason Shuttleworth was a honorable mention.

Girls’ golf, with head coach Tracy Haines, were Co-MVL Champions with Tipp after taking first in the MVL Girls Golf Championship scoring a school record team low of a 343 for 18 holes. Senior Kenna Jenkinson broke three school records, three records she was the holder of before this season. Jenkinson set the record for lowest 18 hole score with a 69, a new low nine hole score with 33 and the lowest nine hole stroke average with a 37.22. She was a District qualifier this year. She made All-MVL First Team and was the Athlete of the Year. Senior Lexi Slade also made the First Team. Freshman Sofia Chrisman was named to the Second Team and fellow freshman Vera Cox was an honorable mention.

Cross Country also had a great season. Led by Stephanie Lind, the boys’ team qualified for regionals this season. For all-league honors, sophomore Trey Rammel and junior Aiden Dispennette were named to the All-MVL Second Team. Junior Carson Henry was an honorable mention. For the girls, senior Tessa Fine was named to the All-MVL First Team. Sophomore Megan Lind was an honorable mention. Lind also took time to thank everyone who helped with hosting the Treaty City Cross Country Invitational this season.

Girls’ tennis, led by Jim Koontz for the last time as he will retire this year. The girls gave it their all this season, despite being down in numbers going up against teams that has tennis all year round. With only five players on the roster, they made the most out of their situation and went 4-9. Junior Sadie Lance was named to the All-MVL Second Team for her singles play.

The girls’ soccer team showed they are on the right track as a program this season under head coach Dave Ernst. Freshman goalie Rachel Wright was named to the All-MVL First Team. Freshman Jayda Lyons was named to the second team. Three players were also named to the MVSSCA Division II Dayton North league teams. Senior McKenzie Presnall was named to the second team. Seniors Lillian Schwer and Lilly Lowe were honorable mentions.

The boys’ soccer team also showed signs of progress this year under head coach Marshall Combs. Combs said the team learned a lot of life lessons this season that he hopes his players use in the future. Two seniors made it to the All-MVL teams. Avery Ernst was named to the Second Team and Haiden Livingston was a honorable mention.

