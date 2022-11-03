Indiana woman pleads not guilty to two count indictment

GREENVILLE — An Indiana woman pleaded not guilty to a two count indictment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Rachel L. Thompson, 42, of Union City, Ind., entered a not guilty plea to a two count indictment both were of having weapons while under disability, both felonies of the third degree. There are two charges or the same manner because there are two ways to prove Thompson’s conduct, but there will be only one punishment for the charges.

If convicted, Thompson faces up to three years incarceration and up to $10,000 in fines, all of which are not mandatory. Nicole Pohlman was appointed to the case. Thompson is also facing felony charges in Indiana for a firearm specification, criminal trespass, and driving under suspension. The State recommended the Darke County Court allow Indiana to take care of their charges before they try her for theirs, so they requested she be granted a personal recognizance bond.

Judge Hein advised Thompson Indiana filed their allegations first, so he was going to let them go first, and he granted her a personal recognizance bond for this case; however, since Thompson had a warrant out of Indiana, she is not allowed to be released from jail until after the extradition case is finalized.

Her next appearance in the Darke County Common Pleas Court is set for Dec. 5.

Robert T. Feitshans, 31, of Union City, entered a not guilty plea to a two count indictment of breaking and entering and vandalism, both felonies of the fifth degree. If found guilty, he faces up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine on both charges. His defense attorney David Morrell wished to get Feitshans into treatment as soon as possible, and his next appearance will be Dec. 12 with a trial date of Jan. 24.

Trevor M. Newbauer, 48, of Greenville, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree, and obstructing official business, also a felony of the fifth degree. If convicted, he faces up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine on each charge.

Nicole Pohlman was appointed to the case, and a blanketed bond of $10,000 was set to cover all the cases Newbauer is facing. His next court appearance will be Nov. 7 with trial set for Jan. 17.

Joshua K. Mitchell, 30, of Ansonia, entered a not guilty plea to theft from a protected person, a felony of the fifth degree. If convicted, he faces up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory. Mitchell is also facing another case for allegedly trafficking in or illegal use of food stamps. His bond was set at $10,000, and he will appear for a pretrial hearing on Dec. 1.

Zachery S. Gilbert, of Greenville, entered a denial of the allegations to violate the terms and agreements of his In lieu of Conviction program for the original offense of vandalism, a felony of the fifth degree. Allegedly Gilbert was discharged from the program for noncompliance, did not report as ordered, and participated in alcohol and drug abuse. If found guilty he could face up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine on the felony five charge. He was appointed Nicole Pohlman, bond was set at $10,000, and Gilbert’s next appearance will be Nov. 7.

Zachary R. Smothers, 20, of Sidney, entered a guilty plea to charge one of a two count indictment. Count one, assault, is a felony of the fourth degree, and as part of the plea deal, count two obstructing official business, a felony of the fifth degree was dismissed. Smothers faced a maximum of 18 months incarceration and a $5,000 fine, all of which were not mandatory. Sentencing was set for Jan. 23.

