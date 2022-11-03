Movie Matinees begin Nov. 17 at GPL

GREENVILLE — Starting on Thursday, Nov. 17, Greenville Public Library will once again be hosting movie showings on their 90-inch television in the third floor conference room.

The first movie featured is Dog starring Channing Tatum. The movie will begin at 1 p.m. on the Nov. 17. With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs (Tatum) races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness. Run time for this comedy is 1 hour, 41 minutes. The movie is rated PG-13.

Movie Matinees will continue in December with Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris starring Lesley Manville and Isabelle Huppert on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. Based on the 1958 novel by Paul Gallico, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is about a widowed cleaning lady (Manville) in 1950s London who falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress. Deciding she must have one of her own, she sets out to work on raising the funds to pursue her dream. She embarks on an adventure to Paris that will change not only her own outlook — but the very future of the House of Dior. The run time for this film is 1 hour, 56 minutes and is rated PG.

There will also be pop-up Movie Matinees from time to time, so keep an eye on our Facebook page for showings.

They encourage patrons to bring their favorite movie drinks and snacks for these free events. Registration is not required for any of our Movie Matinees. For more information, contact the library at (937) 548-3915.