Our responsibility to the future

There are many concerns in the news today and almost as many opinions regarding each of these issues as people. I’m certain this was always the case throughout the world, but not so much in our families and local communities.

There was a time when we stayed close to the farm, shopped local, were financially fettered from leisure travel, held strong family values and received an education consistent with Christian principals. We developed a strong work ethic, and desired to be reliable, trustworthy, and responsible. We couldn’t wait for proof that we were maturing. Personally, I couldn’t wait until I didn’t need a “babysitter,” or when I could ride my bicycle on the road, unaccompanied. I saw neighbor kids, no older than me, driving tractors, cutting grass, feeding and milking cows.

It seemed easy to make decisions, to know our strengths and limitations, and to distinguish between the sensible and the irrational regarding purchases, behaviors, goals, and trends. For most of us it is still easy. We can choose to live in the world without being part of the world.

As parents and grandparents, we want the best for our children so even though some social concerns will not affect us, given our age or stage in life, they will have repercussions on our offspring. More importantly, they do not have the wisdom or our years and quite possibly were not brought up as prudently as our generation.

Have you heard? It has been scientifically proven that our brains do not reach full maturity until around age 25, although the girl’s brain usually matures two years ahead of the male brain. The cerebellum which is responsible for coordination reaches full maturity around the age of 10 but continues to grow until a person reaches their mid-20s.

It is the prefrontal cortex which is responsible for decision-making and controlling impulses which is one of the last areas of the brain to mature, which means at adulthood may be 18 but our brains are still maturing. The limbic system is responsible for our emotions and motivation and although it matures earlier than the prefrontal cortex it continues to develop throughout adolescence and into adulthood.

It makes me wonder how any juvenile can be tried as an adult and how a 14-year-old child can decide which parent to live with in a divorce. But then you look at our government and discover at the end of the second quarter in 2022, the national debt was about $30.6 trillion. Based on the second-quarter GDP of $24.9 trillion, the debt-to-GDP ratio was about 123%.

The government seems to be attacking our youth with their handling of COVID-19, which put many of them on unemployment and caused a labor shortage which will have enduring ramifications for society. This occurred on the heels of the unproductive federal spending of $35 billion to combat the epidemic of substance abuse—which has claimed many of today’s youth. Now our political leaders are trying to call the nefarious act of abortion a reproductive right, so they can continue taking the future of the unborn and crippling the United States which isn’t even repopulating at an equal rate, meaning all social security, Medicare, and senior plans are unsustainable. I think it’s time for some levelheadedness to prevail.

“You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today.” ~ Abraham Lincoln

“We do not have a freehold on the earth, only a full repairing lease.” ~Margaret Thatcher

“We are made wise not by the recollection of our past, but by the responsibility for our future.” ~George Bernard Shaw

