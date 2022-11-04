Winner’s celebrate 70th anniversary

OSGOOD — Thomas and Henrietta Winner, Osgood, recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 25 with a Mass of thanksgiving at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Osgood.

Thomas Winner and the former Henrietta Grilliot were married Sept. 18, 1952, at St. Denis Catholic Church, Versailles. Their wedding party included Karen Schwieterman, Eileen Schulze, Mary Lou Monnin, Elaine Berger and Urban and Vernon Winner.

The couple has five children listed with their spouses: Mike and Nancee Winner, Terry and MaDonna Winner, all of Greenville; Steve and Julie Winner of Osgood; Lynn and Chuck Zehringer of Celina; and Ted and Amy Winner of Yorkshire. They also have 15 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

Anniversary wishes may be sent to Thomas and Henrietta at Box 82, Osgood, Ohio 45351.