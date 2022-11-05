WOAC Football honors announced

DARKE COUNTY — The WOAC announced their All-Conference teams for the 2022 season. Ansonia and Tri-Village were co-champions this season and were heavily represented in the conference teams.

Here is where all the Darke County players landed:

1st Team All-WOAC Offense:

Offensive linemen: Eyan Hackler (Ansonia), Jason Stover (Ansonia), Dillan Plush (Tri-Village) and Blake Weyant (Tri-Village)

Quarterbacks: Braden Keating (Tri-Village)

Running Backs: Exzaviar Moody (Ansonia) and Reed Wehr (Tri-Village)

Wide Receivers: Justin Finkbine (Tri-Village) and Tanner Printz (Tri-Village)

1st Team All-WOAC Defense:

Defensive linemen: Eyan Hackler (Ansonia), Ethan Reichert (Ansonia) and Seth Cook (Tri-Village)

Linebackers: Ian Schmitmeyer (Ansonia), Keegen Weiss (Ansonia) and Austin Rismiller (Tri-Village)

Defensive backs: Landyn Bowman (Ansonia), Trendon Spence (Ansonia), Garrett Garno (Arcanum) and Justin Finkbine (Tri-Village)

2nd Team All-WOAC Offense:

Offensive linemen: Anthony Ibarra (Mississinawa Valley) and Christian Cantrell (Tri-Village)

Quarterback: Ian Schmitmeyer (Ansonia)

Running backs: Keegen Weiss (Ansonia)

Wide Receivers: Matt Pisano (Mississinawa Valley)

2nd Team All-WOAC Defense:

Defensive linemen: Jason Stover (Ansonia) and Payton Stout (Arcanum)

Linebackers: Jacob Rayburn (Arcanum) and Reed Wehr (Tri-Village)

Defensive backs: Kaydn Edwards (Ansonia) and Noah Finkbine (Tri-Village)

Special Mention All-WOAC:

Ansonia: Trevor Hemmerich , Jared Schmitmeyer and Garrett Stammen

Arcanum: Dakota Kendig, Jacob Rayburn, Marcus Rayburn, Zade Shank and Landon Subler

Mississinawa Valley: Drew Anguiano, Chastan Daniels, Leland Kauffman, Kaden Mote, Brandon Pisano, Adam Rodeheffer, Levi Staver, Trent Trobridge and Dylan Wehrkamp

Tri-Village: Logan Call and Jace Lipps

Conference Awards:

Offensive Player of the Year: Exzaviar Moody (Ansonia)

Coach of the Year: Adam Hall (Ansonia)