Stonebraker playing college ball at Hillsdale

VERSAILLES — Senior Connor Stonebraker has decided where to continue his academic and athletic career. Stonebraker signed his National Letter of Intent to Hillsdale College to play college basketball.

Stonebraker said it wasn’t an easy decision. Another round of visits helped him make his decision.

“It was pretty difficult, to be honest. I was between Walsh and Hillsdale. But, I thought Hillsdale was the better fit the second time I went there,” Stonebraker said.

Versailles boys’ basketball head coach Travis Swank said he’s one of the best to come through at Versailles. He has grown into the player he is today while at Versailles. Stonebraker did make the All-MAC First Team last season.

“He’s just not a good basketball player, he’s a good kid. That’s what you really like to see, good kids succeeding. He’s done it because he’s put the time and effort to get to this level,” Swank said.

Swank also said he thinks Hillsdale is a good fit for Stonebraker. He will enter the program ready to compete for playing time.

“I’m just going to try my best to get on the court as quick as I can,” Stonebraker said.

He also said he’s excited to play under head coach John Tharp and work with the coaches there. While playing basketball, Stonebraker will be studying mathematics.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at dterhall[email protected]