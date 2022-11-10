Dubbeld family to sing at TCC

GREENVILLE — The Mark Dubbeld Family from Moneta, Va., are renowned for inspired originally penned songs, family harmony, and a sincere desire to communicate the Gospel through their music and testimony. They have been making a significant impact in Gospel Music and touching lives with a song to sing, a word to write and a call to answer.

The family consists of Mark and Janene along with their children Elena and Brittton. Each of them play an active role in the ministry.

Mark is one of the most powerful vocalists in gospel music today, Janene is a gifted writer, singer and talented artist at the keyboard. The Dubbeld children blend musical talent with youthful energy and passion. The Dubbeld Family is the complete package.

Triumphant Christian Center will host the Mark Dubbeld Family in concert Sunday Evening Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m. The concert will be free and open to all. A free will offering will be accepted and the doors open at 5:30 p.m.