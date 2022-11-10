Edison State, Honda team up for internship

PIQUA — Edison State Community College invites current students, high school students, and their parents to learn more about the direct pathway developed to lead students into a manufacturing career at Honda. An information session will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 5:30 p.m., in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus.

Equipment Service Technicians are currently in demand at Honda and require technical and analytical skills to identify and solve problems quickly. The Edison State to Honda Manufacturing Internship program helps prepare students with the skills needed to take on these in-demand roles.

The program is available to students who opt to pursue an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electronics Engineering Technology with a concentration in Electro-Mechanical or Automation and Robotics at Edison State.

Participating students will have the opportunity to intern at Honda up to 40 hours per week, work with a mentor to gain confidence and skills, earn money while completing a college degree, gain experience to add to their resume, and graduate and start a career in modern manufacturing.

Interns will make at least $16.65 per hour, and those who are hired full-time will start at $58,000 per year.

The Honda Internship Night event will also include refreshments (pizza and drinks) with Edison State’s admissions team and a campus tour. Plan your night and attend the presentations that interest you:

Refreshments With Edison State Admissions: 5:30 p.m.

Honda Information Session: 6 p.m.

Edison State Campus Tour: 7 p.m.

Learn more and register for this free information session by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/honda.