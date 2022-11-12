Rodeheffers celebrate 63 years

ANSONIA — The family of Goethe and Patty Rodeheffer of Ansonia are happy to announce the couple celebrated their 63rd anniversary on Nov. 7.

Goethe Brent Rodeheffer of Ansonia and Patty Lou Boolman of Greenville were married on Nov. 7, 1959 at East Zion Church, Greenville. Goethe is the son of the late Wilbur Dale and Charlotte Freda (Pipenger) Rodeheffer, and Patty is the daughter of Harry Luther and Ina Iona (Godown) Boolman.

In addition to an anniversary, the couple will also be celebrating their birthdays on Nov. 17. Goethe was born on that date in 1938 and Patty was born the same day three years later in 1941.

Goethe and Patty have been very active parts of the Ansonia community over the years, serving the village in a number of capacities. Goethe has served on the Fire Department, the Rescue Squad, and was the Mayor of Ansonia from 1990-1993. Patty was an active member of the Ansonia Rescue for over 40 years, serving that organization by holding the roles of President, Vice-President, and Secretary/Treasurer. She held the office of Secretary/Treasurer up until her retirement in 2017. She was also a member of the Ansonia Fourth of July committee for a number of years.

Goethe worked at Fram (Allied Signal) from 1957 until January 2000, retiring after 43 years. Patty worked for the Ansonia Rescue Squad, many of those years as a volunteer.

The couple currently attends Greenville Missionary Church in Greenville. They enjoy spending time with family, especially watching their great-grandchildren play sports.

Their family includes their son, Randall Dale Rodeheffer of Ansonia; their daughter, Rhonda Lynn Rismiller, who passed away on July 29, 2017; and their son-in-law, Jack and Nancy Rismiller of Versailles. Grandchildren: Amanda and Aaron Olson of Greenville; Bethany and Andy Brown of Arcanum; and Daniel Rismiller of Versailles. Great-grandchildren: Levi Olson, Myra Brown, Tabitha Brown, and Titus Brown.