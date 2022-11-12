Stillwater Valley Golf Club celebrate 50 years

VERSAILLES — Stillwater Valley Golf Club was incorporated in 1972 and was developed into a nine-hole course designed by Tom Littlepage. Many local citizen’s and businesses helped in various ways to help build the course and make it playable.

Stillwater Valley Golf Club will be hosting an 50th anniversary event on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2-4 p.m., in the Riviera Room.

Managing Director Todd Dammeyer is hoping to gather as many people as possible who have either worked at the golf course over the years or volunteered their time to develop the course into what it is today.

Appetizers will be provided and a cash bar will be available.

RSVP to Sue Drees by Friday, Nov. 18 by calling 937-526-3041 or emailing [email protected]