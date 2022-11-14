Veterans honored and remembered

By Ryan Berry

GREENVILLE — A cold, wet morning couldn’t keep hundreds of people gathered on South Broadway from celebrating Darke County’s veterans and remembering those who sacrificed their lives for their country, state, county, city and village. This year’s Veterans Day event was expanded to include a bigger parade and expanded program at the Darke County Courthouse. The ceremony and parade were organized by Darke County Veterans Services, City of Greenville and Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution.

In addition to the Darke County Honor Guard, the parade and ceremony included the Greenville High School Naval Junior ROTC, Greenville High School Marching Band and several community leaders and businesses.

Greenville Mayor Steve Willman served as emcee for the program and recalled the words inscribed on the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C., “Our nation honors the sons and daughters who answered the call to defend a country they never knew and a people they never met.” Mayor Willman stressed there was no room for political games on Veterans Day. Instead, it is a day to honor all those who served. He continued, “I find myself humbled by those who served. My understanding of the sacrifices of all the men and women in the military – this is why I’m here today. I’m honored for this opportunity to stand here and proclaim I shall not forget. We will not forget.”

Veterans Services Commissioner Gaylen Blosser was the guest speaker for the event and shared, “We are here to honor heroes and remember their achievements, dedication and thanked them for their sacrifices.” He believes our debt to these heroes can never be repaid. “Our gratitude and respect will last forever,” he said. He listed some of the many sacrifices these individuals made including long separation from their families, missing the births of children, enduring sub-zero temperatures, loss of limbs and “far too often, losing their lives.” Blosser shared although the service men and women come from all walks of life, they share several qualities, “They possess courage, pride, determination, selflessness, dedication to duty, and integrity.” He concluded, “These were ordinary people who responded in extraordinary ways during difficult times.”

Also participating in the ceremony were Pastor Alan Knoke who gave the benediction and Greenville Councilman Jeff Whitaker who led the Pledge of Allegiance.

