Blue Angels hold October meeting

DARKE COUNTY — The meeting of the Blue Angels 4-H Club was called to order by Vice President Evan Addis on Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m. The pledges were said and roll call was taken. Devotions were given by Tony Spitzer. The secretary’s report was given by Jack Spitzer and a motion to approve was made by Blake Addis and was seconded by Tony Spitzer. The treasurer’s report was given and approved. The motion was made by Blake Addis and was seconded by Tony Spitzer. Blake Addis the community service officer informed the club that we are asking for each member to bring 3-5 non-perishable items for the area food bank. Evan Addis gave the health report on eating to much Halloween candy. The safety report was given by Tony Spitzer.

There was no old business. New Business: Project books have increased to $8 each. 4-H camp counselor applications are due Nov. 18. E-clover is your resource to get applications. The Board of elections is looking for poll workers you must be 17 years old. Officer books are due Jan. 20, 2023 to the extension office. There is a sample of the score sheet online. The premier and county medal forms are due Jan. 20 to the extension office. Check the E- clover daily for updates. The club had two thank you notes from individuals that received trophies our club sponsored.

We had advisor updates from Jennifer Richards and Sharon Harpest. The club’s next meeting will be Dec. 3 at Mc Bo’s Lanes in Versailles from 1-3 p.m. The club will have election of officers and a Christmas party. Please bring a $5 for the gift exchange and 3-5 nonperishable items. If you are interested in running for an office, make sure to have your application turned into Sharon Harpest by Nov. 15. The meeting was adjourned with a motion by Tony Spitzer and seconded by Blake Addis.