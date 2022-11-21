Local Briefs

Elections board to meet

GREENVILLE — Board members from the Darke County Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m. for a special meeting to discuss the 2023 Budget and at 1 p.m. to conduct the post-election audit of the Nov. 8 General Election. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville.

NM library open house

NEW MADISON — The Friends of New Madison Public Library invite all to their annual Christmas Open House at the Library on Tuesday, Dec. 6. They will celebrate throughout the day with a Storytime and Craft at 1 p.m. for the kids and live music beginning at 3 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., they will honor the Phyllis Cole Dubbs Library Volunteer of 2022, Pat Hoover of Unit 245 American Legion Auxiliary of New Madison.

Bring the family to celebrate and stock up on books, movies, magazines, and music for your holiday season. Check out their website www.newmadisonpubliclibrary.org and follow them on Facebook, Pinterest, & Instagram for more information on programming throughout the year.

Greenville Twp. Trustees meet

GREENVILLE — Due to the holidays and a scheduling conflict, the Greenville Township Board of Trustees will hold its first meeting in December on Friday, Dec. 9, 7 a.m. The second meeting will be held on Dec. 22, 6 p.m. The Reorganization meeting will take place the same night at 6:30 p.m.