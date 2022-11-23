Reid’s drive-up testing moving

RICHMOND, Ind. — Reid Health’s drive-up COVID-19 testing will move next week from its current location at 1200 Chester Blvd. to the health system’s main campus.

Starting on Monday, Nov. 28, drive-up testing will be done at 1100 Reid Parkway. Patients who have an appointment will be able to pull into one of the designated parking spaces near the north entrance of the hospital and call (765) 983-3288. A staff member then will come out to swab the patient’s nose while the patient remains in their vehicle.

Hours for testing at the new location will be 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Results will be available through the patient’s MyChart account.

A combination of factors led to the decision to relocate the testing operation, according to Angie Dickman, Reid Health Vice President.

“For a number of reasons, testing volumes have been on the decline,” she said. “Most procedures at the hospital no longer require a test beforehand, testing for travel and work has dramatically reduced, and there is now a much better supply of home tests.”

Those who would like to schedule a PCR test for COVID-19 can do so by calling Reid’s COVID-19 Hotline – (765) 965-4200 — which is available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone needing a rapid COVID-19 test or who would like to be tested for flu or RSV should contact their primary care office or go to an urgent care location.