Stay busy with Darke Co. Parks this winter

GREENVILLE — Join the Darke County Parks for a variety of family fun throughout December. A quick look at their schedule and you will find there is something for everyone.

Conservation Kids After-School Program, Dec. 1, 4:15-5:30 p.m., Bish Discovery Center – They’ll explore everything from recycling to conserving water to composting. Adventure awaits. Come discover nature and then learn how to protect it. Registration required. FREE

Candlelight Walk Open House, Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m., Historic Bear’s Mill Preserve – Enjoy complimentary refreshments around the campfire and live music by Joseph Helfrich. Stock up on holiday cheer in the Mill Store and Art Gallery. The store will be fully stocked with stoneground flours, holiday decorations, homemade candies, gourmet food items and Bear’s Mill souvenirs. FREE

Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland, Dec. 3, 6-9 p.m., Shawnee Prairie Preserve – Wander along the (hopefully) snow-covered trails as you follow over 600+ candle-lit lanterns leading you to the Log House. In and around the Log House, warm yourself by the fire, visit with their pioneer volunteers, and enjoy a seasonal treat. Visit with Santa and decorate cookies inside the Nature Center. Registration required. FREE

Cold Moon Owl Prowl, Dec. 7, 5:30 p.m., Eidson Woods Preserve – Under the light of the full moon, we’ll walk the night-time trails of Eidson Woods Preserve in search of Owls. This quiet walk will take you into the forest as they watch and listen for our nocturnal, feathered friends. Registration required. FREE

Christmas Evergreen Pot Workshop with Wasson Nursery, Dec. 10, 1 p.m., Bish Discovery Center – Join them for a festive time putting together your very own Evergreen Porch Pot. Sleigh your festive decorating this Christmas by making your own Evergreen Porch Pot with Wasson Nursery hosted by Darke County Parks. Wasson Nursery will provide all of the live materials and embellishments you need to go home with something special. Registration required. FEE $45

For more information, or to register, visit www.darkecountyparks.org or call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165